Kelantan govt regrets groups belittling aid to Penang

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has expressed its regret with some parties who sneered at its aid of RM50,000 to Penang which was hit by a massive flood.

Its Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said Kelantan was not as prosperous as other states and the assistance extended was according to its capability.

'In Islam, one gives according to one's capability, we only give what we could afford, better to give a little than nothing at all," he told reporters after opening the Publicity and Public Participation programme on Kelantan Structural Plan 2040 at the Darul Naim Complex today.

Apart from the immediate contribution of RM50,000, the state government also sent volunteers to help flood victims in Penang.

However, the efforts of the Kelantan government received various reactions including some which belittled the contributions compared to more than RM1 million given by the Penang government to Kelantan when the state suffered from a major flood in 2014.

Almost all low-lying areas in Penang were under 0.2m to one metre of water following continuous heavy rain since Saturday coupled with high tide which resulted in faster rising water levels.

To date, the floods said to be the worst in the state have taken seven lives.