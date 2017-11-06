KLIA Customs Dept thwart attempts to smuggle drugs worth RM1.9m

SEPANG: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Customs Department has thwarted three separate attempts to smuggle methamphetamine totalling 27kg, worth RM1.9 million into the country.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the drugs were flown in from Chennai, India into KLIA and klia2 by four men claiming to be tourists.

"This so called 'tourists' said Kuala Lumpur was their final destination.

"They were Indian nationals, aged between 23 and 53. One of them had entered this country eight times as a tourist," he told reporters here today.

The suspects were detained when they were going through the airport scanner system.

The first incident involved a man from Chennai who flew into KLIA on Oct 20.

"He was nabbed at 7.25am when Customs personnel discovered the drugs hidden in his luggage.

"He was trying to smuggle 5kg worth of Meth, worth RM350,000," Zulkifli said.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the second incident tried to hide his drugs in 35 mini bags that were kept in his luggage bags.

"He was arrested on Nov 2. He took a flight from Chennai and arrived at klia2," he said.

Following a scan check, authorities discovered 8.4kg of Meth, worth RM588,000.

The third case involved two men with 14kg of Meth in two big cans of biscuits filled with tumeric powder.

"When we scanned their four bags, the scanner read the cans of biscuits as containing drugs," Zulkifli added.

The drugs were meant for the domestic market and the department is in the midst of ascertaining if a local syndicate is involved.

The cases are being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a death penalty if found guilty.