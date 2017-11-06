Kuala Sawah leader stabbed to death by brother

SEREMBAN: A Kuala Sawah Umno branch leader died after he was believed stabbed by his younger brother following a quarrel in their mother's house in Taman Bunga Sejati, Rantau near here at about 7.30am this morning.

A witness who was a neighbour to the victim's mother, G. Yuvarajah, 21, said the incident woke him up before he heard noises and shouts coming from the house of the victim's mother and he went over to see what had happened.

"I heard noises and the victim's mother shouting for help ... when I was outside my house, I saw the victim was covered with blood and was running while being chased by his younger brother wielding an iron shovel.

"As I ran towards them, I saw the victim was already lying on the road while the suspect was captured by villagers," he said when met by reporters at the location of the incident.

Yuvarajah said he was made to understand the suspect was living with his mother in the house while the victim who was believed to a party leader in Kuala Sawah, had married and lived nearby.

"The victim had earlier sent his child to be taken care of by his mother before a squabble broke out.

"However, I do not know the cause of the ruckus. I also do not know them very well as we have just moved in five months ago," he said.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin confirmed the incident but details were still not available. — Bernama