Kuching all set to welcome Britain's Royal couple

KUCHING: Sarawak is all set to receive Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla here today, on the fifth day of their visit to Malaysia.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will head to the Sarawak Culture Village, a unique award-winning living museum on the foothills of Mount Santubong at Damai Beach, some 35 km north from here.

The seven-hectare site combines history, tradition, lifestyle and architecture, and equipped with seven unique traditional houses to educate visitors on Sarawak, its people and their cultures.

Charles is also expected to tour Semenggoh Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC), while Camilla will proceed to the Old Court House in the city to meet representatives of a non-governmental organisation, Purple Lily.

Founded some four years ago, Purple Lily's mission is to "inspire and empower women & girls to thrive and shine" by providing life skills training and financial education.

Meanwhile, Semenggoh Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, which is the biggest Orangutan rehabilitation centre in Sarawak, was established in 1975 as a sanctuary for injured and orphaned orangutans.

It is reportedly the best place to view semi-wild orangutans that have been rescued from captivity and trained to survive in the surrounding forest reserve.

The rehabilitated animals roam freely in the rainforest and usually return to the centre at feeding time.

Some 1.3km away from the rehabilitation centre is the SBC, set up in 1998 to initiate programmes for the conservation, utilisation, protection and sustainable development of biodiversity in the state.

The visit to Sarawak is part of the royal couple's seven-day official visit to Malaysia.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Malaysia in 1998 and attended the official opening of the 16th Commonwealth Games. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Malaysia in 2012. — Bernama