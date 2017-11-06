The little wonder

Arai with the RXO which can record in 'bullet-time' and slow motion.

RECENTLY Sony introduced the DSC-RX0, a small snapper the size of an action camera, but packed with the features of a premium compact.

The camera was presented by Sony Malaysia managing director Satoru Arai in Kuala Lumpur to local shutterbugs and media who got a first-hand experience of the new device's capabilities.

Dubbed an ultra-compact, the RX0 is said to be designed as a tool for creatives to tackle photography and videography challenges.

The RX0 is waterproof, shockproof, and crushproof – with the appropriate housing – and is only slightly bigger than a matchbox, measuring 59mm by 40.5mm by 29.8mm, and weighing only 110g.

Inside the RX0 is a 1.0 type stacked 15.3MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, BIOZ X processor, and a wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24mm f4 fixed lens. In other words, it packs the same sensor, processor, and type of lens as a premium compact.

The RX0 is said to be capable of taking pictures in both RAW and JPEG formats, has an Anti-Distortion Shutter of up to 1/32,000sec and can shoot at up to 16fps.

Its video capabilities are also impressive. The RX0 is said to be capable of recording up to 1,000 frames per second.

Sony demonstrated the RX0's capabilities by setting up a semi-circle dolly rail system, in which the camera was pushed at high-speed, while it was recording a woman creating a giant bubble at the same time.

That frozen moment in time shot, when played back, resembled a 'bullet-time' scene from a film.

A second demonstration, in which a breakdancer was recorded showing off his moves in a shallow pool of water, showcased the device's waterproof-ness and its ability to record in slow-motion.

For production flexibility, video from the RX0 can be captured directly and uncompressed to an external recorder via a 4K clean HDMI output.

Unlike most action cameras, the RX0 has a monitor and full controls built into it. Additionally, it can be paired with a wireless radio commander that could trigger up to 15 RX0 devices, or the PlayMemories Mobile app that can connect to up to five RX0s.

The RX0 will be available sometime this month for RM3,199. Those who pre-order it will also receive a rollbar mount, a monopod, and a 32GB MicroSD card.

Along with the RX0, Sony showcased the RX10 IV (left), its new 8.8-220mm fixed lens camera, which features a 20MP 1.0 type Exmor RS CMOS sensor, 25x optical zoom, and a bright aperture of f2.4 to f4.0.

The RX10 IV is also available for pre-order now for RM7,999.

Sony also showcased the Handycam FDR-AX700 (left), its latest in consumer video recording cameras, priced at RM7,299. For more, visit the Sony Malaysia website.