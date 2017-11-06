MACC remanded three MMEA officers in Sabah to facilitate corruption probe

Posted on 6 November 2017 - 12:40pm Last updated on 6 November 2017 - 02:12pm

KOTA KINABALU: Three Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigation into a corruption case.

A 45-year-old officer was remanded for six days while two others, aged 53 and 39, were remanded for five days.

The three officers were remanded to assist investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 in connection with alleged bribery that resulted in foreign fishing boats entering Sabah waters.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Afiq Agues after hearing the application from MACC prosecuting officer Faliq Basiruddin. — Bernama