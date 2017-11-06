M'sia condems Texas church shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has condemned the incident in which a gunman opened fire at a church during Sunday services in Sutherland Springs, Texas in the United States.

He expressed his disgust over the attack which took place in a house of worship.

"Disgusted that another attack happened in a place of worship. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the terrible shooting in Texas," he tweeted today.

Foreign media reported that 26 people were shot dead after a gunman opened fire at a church during Sunday services in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

According to Xinhua's news agency, Governor Greg Abbott was quoting as saying the shooting attack in the church was the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history. Officials said that the victims ranged in age from five to 72 years.

The news agency reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told local media that a man walked into the church around 11.30am on Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people.

Officials have identified the shooter as Devin Kelly, 26. The Texas shooter had an assault rifle, wore ballistic vest, according to local media reports. — Bernama