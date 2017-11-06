A nationwide celebration with MINI

IN celebration of Malaysia’s 60th independence, MINI Malaysia is currently organising the MINI “The Nation’ Roadshow, a nation-wide roadshow experiencing the history, culture and modernity of Malaysia and also celebrating the heritage, performance and innovation exemplified by MINI.

The roadshow, which started on Sept 22 and will last till Dec 3, features specially-tailored test drives of new MINI vehicles, offering special gifts as well as amazing deals with high rebates and low interest rates including a Malaysia Day special with an attractive RM6,000 rebate offered for MINI in the Jalur Gemilang colours.

"The roadshow also offers special MINI Financing plans including the “Straight Line”, “Balloon” and “Full Circle” payment packages where you can get into a MINI from RM1,970 onwards."

New MINI JCW Pro Boost Kit

“The kit reinforces the MINI Cooper S 5 Door with MINI’s sporting heritage, combining over 50 years of racing experience with state-of-the-art technology and lightweight materials.

“Making a strong performance impression coupled with blistering capability for the Cooper S 5 Door, the kit includes 18-inch JCW Pro Cross-Spoke 506 wheels, the JCW Pro Tuning Kit and the JCW Pro Valve Silencer System.

"The 18-inch JCW Pro Cross-Spoke wheels are forged from aluminium, making it one kilogramme lighter than a conventional cast wheel. The spokes are also relief-turned for weight optimisation for improved dynamics. The Bi-Colour Cross Spoke is coated with a high quality clear coat varnish that not only looks great, but the filigree, relief-turned spokes are arranged in five groups producing a sporty and eye-catching appearance for a more prominent sporty stance for the new Cooper S 5 Door.

“A prime example of engineering masterclass, the JCW Pro Tuning Kit harnesses extra power for the most demanding high-performance driving capabilities of the Cooper S 5 Door. The new performance-optimised engine update, coupled with the perfectly-tuned valve silencer improves responsiveness and boosts the standard engine performance from 192hp to 211hp (+19hp). Steadily powerful, the torque of the car now also peaks at 300Nm as compared to its original 280Nm (+20Nm).

“Every MINI is characterised with its very own unique engine sound and the JCW Pro Valve Silencer System with its chrome tailpipe trim offers two sound modes – “Sport” with a full sound to accompany everyday driving and “Track” for the ultimate adrenaline kick for the race track. The exhaust flap which unleashes charged backfire pops and crackles can be operated wirelessly via two clicks of the Bluetooth 4.0 controller.

“The MINI JCW Pro Boost Kit is only applicable for new purchases of the Cooper S 5 Door at the MINI ‘The Nation’ Roadshow and offers five Signature MINI colours - Blazing Red, British Racing Green, Pepper White, White Silver, and Volcanic Orange.

The retail price of the Cooper S 5 Door with JCW Pro Boost Kit (inclusive of MINI four years unlimited mileage warranty with roadside assistance) is RM249,888. The retail price of the JCW Pro Boost Kit for the Cooper S 5 Door at the roadshow is RM10,000 which includes installation, in comparison to its normal retail price estimated at RM26,000.

Venues and dates for the MINI ‘The Nation’ Roadshow are:

- Desa ParkCity: Nov 10-12.

- The Spring Kuching: Nov 17-19.

- Sunway Velocity Mall: Dec 1-3.