Number of Kedah flood victims decline to 2,790

ALOR STAR: As of noon today, the number of flood victims in Kedah has declined to 2,790 compared to 3,402 at 7am.

State Civil Defence director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin said the victims from 752 families were placed in 29 evacuation centres in Kuala Muda, Yan, Kulim, Bandar Baharu, Baling and Pendang.

In Kuala Muda, 14 evacuation centres are still open, namely Kampung Tengah Padang Temusu community hall with 70 flood victims, Kampung Bukit Belah Batu Dua community hall (19), Kampung Lebai Ali community hall (171), Taman Bedong Jaya community hall (72), Taman Malinja surau (50) and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Gedong (79).

Meanwhile, the hall in Kampung Segantang Garam has 38 flood victims, Kampung Haji Ngah surau (eight), Kampung Jawa surau (155), Kampung Bujang hall (86), Kampung Sungai Pial hall (171), Kampung Jilid 4/5 surau (70), Taman Setia Budi hall (61) and Kampung Lebai Ali surau (298).

In Yan, two evacuation centres have been opened, namely at the Kampung Teroi Bukit surau (89) and Kampung Kepala Bukit surau (75).

In Kulim, 10 evacuation centres were opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Selasih with 46 flood victims, Surau Al-Haq (30), Naga KEDA hall (61), SK Permatang Tok Dik (563), Tadika Kemas Padang Limau (8), Surau Al-Ikhlas Karangan (231), SK Sungai Karangan (30), Masjid Selarong Panjang (28), Kampung Baru Jemerli surau (20) and SK Merbau Pulas (88).

Evacuation centres have also been opened at the Sungai Batu Hall in Bandar Baharu with 25 victims, and at the Kuala Bakong Mosque (114) in Baling, and seminar hall in Pendang with 34 victims.

At 7am today, 13 evacuation centres were closed after the victims were allowed to go home when flood water levels receded and the weather cleared up. — Bernama