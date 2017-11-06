Number of Perak flood victims increases this morning

IPOH: The number of flash flood victims due to continuous rain in Perak has increased to 174 people as at 8.30am today, compared to 153 people at 9.30pm yesterday.

According to the Flood Portal of the Social Welfare Department, the flash floods affected three districts, namely Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar.

In Perak Tengah, 108 people were placed at the evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang Tiga, while in Hulu Perak, 55 people were given shelter at the Kampung Sumpitan community hall in Lenggong.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Kangsar, 11 flood victims were placed at the Kampung Setor community hall.

The weather in Perak is currently cloudy. — Bernama