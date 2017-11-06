Ocean spirit

(From left) Anjoe Koh, Junees Teoh, Brian See and Juwei Teoh at the launch of Omega Seamaster.

Jose De Cardoso giving his opening speech.

AS a fresh wave of OMEGA Aqua Terra timepieces sails its way to Malaysia, guests including watch aficionados, celebrities and media, gathered at a plush, sun-dappled shore in The St Regis Langkawi, to witness the launch of the spectacular new generation of Seamasters.

With boundless passion for the nautical world, OMEGA's relationship with the ocean is a voyage in itself. The event in Langkawi Island brought this unique maritime heritage to life and gave guests a wonderful insight into the brand's enduring spirit of adventure.

Surrounded by an ocean-themed atmosphere, guests were taken on a fascinating journey to Aqua Terra which highlighted a wide selection of the newest Aqua Terra watches, including the Seamaster Aqua Terra Gents', Seamaster Aqua Terra Ladies' and the Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer.

Country Manager of OMEGA Malaysia & Singapore, Jose De Cardoso, joined guests for a cocktail dinner and shared his thoughts about the brand's enduring spirit of adventure.

"OMEGA has an enduring and rich maritime legacy, and it is this legacy that inspired OMEGA to introduce the new Seamaster Aqua Terra Collection. As the Seamaster Aqua Terra continues its journey with new designs, sizes and as Master Chronometers, today's launch is just the beginning and we can't wait to share it with the Seamaster's biggest fans".

Following the speech, Head of Product Management, Gregory Kissling, demonstrated the Seamaster Aqua Terra's extraordinary anti-magnetic properties. Guests had the unique opportunity to experience first-hand the effect of magnetism on a timepiece's precision. Each watch in the new Seamaster Aqua Terra Collection has a guaranteed magnetic resistance of up to 15,000 gauss – yet another milestone moment in OMEGA's long history of anti-magnetic breakthroughs. Equipped with OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibres, a first for the collection which surfaced 15 years ago, each watch has passed rigorous tests approved by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology, to achieve the industry's highest level of certification.

In the new Seamaster Aqua Terra collections, some of the most popular features have been enhanced or subtly transformed to give the timepieces a refreshing new look – which can take you from evenings on-shore to mornings on-board. Cased in stainless steel, 18K Sedna™ gold or a mixture of both, the Aqua Terra Collection offers an incredible choice of looks. There are black, brown, blue, grey or silvery dials and a diverse selection of bracelets and straps, including steel, leather and structured rubber.

Those present thoroughly enjoyed the night, which also featured live music from popular jazz singer Evelyn Feroza, and concluded with a piano performance by Sharon Chong, who played beautifully as guests enjoyed the fresh coastal breeze.

Among the guests at the event were actresses Siti Saleha, Fyza Kadir, Sharifah Sakinah, Bella Daly, Jasmine Suraya Chin, Pauline Tan, and Anjoe Koh; actors Nazim Othman and Ryzal Jaafar; Singapore-based Malaysian actress, Tong Bing Yu; social media influencers Juwei Teoh, Junees Teoh, Lucas Lau, Andre Amir and Brian See; and TV hosts Choo Mei Sze and Jonathan Putra.