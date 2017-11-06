Over 3,000 policemen may be deployed to the north for flood relief efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 3,000 policemen will be deployed to join flood relief efforts in Penang, Kedah and Perak if the situation worsens.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said as of now, there are 187 police personnel on duty and the state police chief has taken responsibility of overseeing operations.

"The standby force consists of members from various units such as the General Operations Forces, Police Air Unit and Marine Police.

"The death toll remained unchanged, 7 deaths (five men, two women) ... six from Timur Laut district ... one from Seberang Prai Utara district," he told reporters at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

Zulkifli added that the force suffered losses and damage caused by the flood amounting to at least RM600,000 involving communication asset and patrol vehicles and motorcycles.

"No police stations were affected and the public can always go to the police station to lodge reports as it is fully operational," he said.

He said the police's Malaysian Control Centre in Bukit Aman will be monitoring the situation 24 hours.

Zulkifli added that flood victims must not wait until the last minute to move to flood relief centres, as it might be too late.

He also advised those who have old folks at home to immediately evacuate them to a safer place and not wait until the water recedes.

"The police would ensure the safety of homes abandoned due to the disaster.

"Make sure senior citizens are not left alone. The elderly must also be moved to safer places," he said.

Thousands of people in the three northwestern states were forced to evacuate with waters rising up to the roof in some areas.