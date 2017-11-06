Penang reports rising number of flood victims

GEORGE TOWN: The number of flood victims in five districts in Penang continues to rise with 5,845 recorded this morning, compared to 3,779 last night.

They are currently sheltered at 62 evacuation centres.

Seberang Perai Utara district recorded the highest number with 3,371, who are staying at 30 centres, followed by Seberang Perai Tengah district with 2,119, who are staying at 27 centres.

A police flood operations room spokesman said more areas were inundated last night following heavy rain and high tide necessitating more residents to evacuate.

The affected areas in Seberang Perai Utara are Sungai dua, Nyior Sebatang, Lahar Yooi and Desa Murni while those in Seberang Perai Tengah are Kampung Tanjung Putus and Permatang Tinggi.

Thirty-three people are sheltered at one centre in Seberang Perai Selatan district; 130, at two centres in Barat Daya district; and 192, at two centres in Timur Laut district.

Meanwhile, Royal Malaysia Police, Civil Defence Force, and Fire and Rescue Department personnel were up and about since 6 am to assist Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students get to their schools for the respective examinations.

Almost the whole of Penang is flooded, with several areas inundated by 0.2 to one metre of water as a result of heavy rain and strong winds since Thursday.

The flood, reported to be the worst that the state had ever experienced, claimed seven lives. — Bernama