Rafidah Aziz: ICT studies key to harnessing accounting talent

KUALA LUMPUR: Airasia X Bhd chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said the inclusion of ICT studies on all levels of education is crucial for harnessing talent in the accounting field to ride on the wave of technological advancement and disruption.

"If they don't learn the basic groundings of what computing is all about, how do you expect them to be innovators and positive disruptors," she told reporters at a press conference held after the 29th Asian-Pacific Conference On International Accounting Issues 2017, organised by UNITAR International University.

Noting that the accounting field is yet to break away from traditional book keeping methods, Rafidah said that there should be collaborations between the public and private sectors to come up with new solutions and facilitate the exchange of knowledge in the field.

On Malaysia's aim to increase the number of accountants to 60,000 by 2020, she said the focus should be on quality instead of quantity.

"Job creation is not in terms of numbers anymore, it is in terms of quality," Rafidah said while adding that an accountant should be well equipped with the knowledge required for the field.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani had previously highlighted for the need of increasing the number of accountants from 33,000 to 60,000.