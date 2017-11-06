Raja Muda of Perlis concerned about weak sense of identity among Malays

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail is concerned about the weak sense of identity among the Malays, thus allowing negative western culture to erode the noble values ​​of the race.

According to him, western culture was a threat to Malay tradition, sowing seeds of confusion without them realising it.

He said efforts to preserve one's identity was further eroded when Malays themselves rejected their heritage, did not wish to speak Malay, looked down on Malay values, and lately, in the name of freedom of speech, some were even willing to leave Islam, which is synonymous with the Malay race," he said during a Royal Address here, today.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil was also present.

The event was organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) in collaboration with the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) and Perlis State Islamic Affairs Department (JAIPs).

He added that behaving freely like those in the west was regarded by the Malays as adapting to current times, so much so they were willing to imitate the western lifestyle and apply values contrary to the Malay culture.

"That's the picture of how fragile the identity and wobbly our faith is in the face of globalisation," said Syed Faizuddin Putra, who is also the MAIPs president.

He advised the Malays to appreciate the history of the race, and suggested that each family should at least keep one book on Malay history for reference.

DBP board member and poet Datuk Dr Rahman Shaari recited a poem in conjunction with the event, and the pre-launch of the book 'Salasilah Perlis' was also held. — Bernama