Sealink International’s Q3 net loss widens on higher operating loss

PETALING JAYA: Sealink International Bhd's net loss widened to RM23.05 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended Sep 30, 2017, from RM7.3 million in the previous corresponding quarter due to higher operating loss.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said its operating loss for the quarter increased RM14.5 million compared to RM5 million reported in the same period last year, mainly attributed to the loss on sale of a used offshore support vessel.

Revenue for the quarter increased 14.1% to RM15.82 million, compared with RM13.86 million in the same period last year, derived mainly from ship charter.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, its net losses widened to RM40.13 million from RM22.38 million last year. Revenue fell 43.2% to RM62.3 million from RM109.74 million previously.

On its prospects, Sealink said it is cautiously optimistic that demand for offshore marine support vessels will improve with further increased expenditure in offshore oil field development and maintenance work by the oil majors.

To prepare for the eventual upturn in the market, the group said it will also be forming strategic alliances and partnership to capture the market share.

"The board cautioned that notwithstanding that, any significant uptick is still some time away. Internally, with the ongoing initiatives in costs rationalisation we believe the group is well positioned to tide over the current business challenges."