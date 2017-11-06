Selangor govt deploying volunteers to assist Penang flood victims

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will deploy volunteers to Penang in stages with the first batch departing this evening to assist flood victims.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said food and other necessities would also be channelled to the affected victims.

"On behalf of the Selangor government I wish to express my deep sympathies to the Penang Government over the flash floods and strong winds which had hit the state and caused a major disaster.

"We assure you that Selangor is prepared to provide as much assistance as we can possibly afford to help Penang," he said in a statement here today.

Penang was today paralysed after several roads were closed and hundreds of houses in five districts inundated following continuous heavy downpour since yesterday.

The heavy rain and strong winds which lasted 15 hours until 5am today also uprooted trees and caused landslides in several areas.

Meanwhile in SUNGAI PETANI, an elderly man, Awang Salleh, 86, was shocked to see water seeping into his house in Kampung Jilid 8 near here after Maghrib prayers, last night.

"Within minutes the water was already at waist level and there was nothing we could salvage. All our electrical appliances were damaged by the floods," he told Bernama when met at Kampung Bujang Hall near here, today.

Another flood victim, Norashima A Roslan, 17, from Kampung Sungai Gelam said flood waters started entering her house at about 11pm yesterday.

"My parents and siblings all got out of the house to sleep in a nearby hut which was not inundated.

"Early this morning we moved into the relief centre as it is more comfortable here for my younger siblings," she said. — Bernama