Senior citizen's house inundated by floods yet again

GEORGE TOWN: Just two months after Ang Hoe Peng, 77, forked out money to buy home appliances, he needs to do it again after his house was severely hit by floods in Penang recently.

"The last one was not as bad as this. Although all my electrical appliances were ruined, at least it did not mess up the house this much.

"This time around, the flood has totally ruined the house. I think we need at least a week for us to clean it," Ang said when met by theSun at his house near Jalan P. Ramlee here.

Ang was comparing the two flood tragedies that hit his house in September and November this year where numerous electrical appliances in his house were damaged.

The rain which lashed Penang overnight on Sunday morning is on record to be the highest – 45 mm more than the previous record of 270mm recorded on Sept 15, this year.

"I just bought this refrigerator a month ago after the previous one was damaged due to the floods in September.

"I hope this refrigerator can still work. I don't know where to find the money to buy a new one," he said.

In recalling the tragedy, Ang said he was at home with his family before finding out that waters started to seep in from the front of his house.

He said the water reached knee level in just 45 minutes.

"We were all panicking, my daughter is disabled and she could not move. I was screaming for help but no one heard my screams," he said.

Meanwhile, Ang's daughter Paulene Ang, 50, said the misery did not end after the flood receded, as there was no water supply in the housing area.

"It's hard for us to clean the house as we do not have access to clean water supply.

"The water pressure is very low, we couldn't even clean ourselves with this amount of water," she said.