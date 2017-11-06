Senior gov't officer remanded over graft

Posted on 6 November 2017 - 01:55pm Last updated on 6 November 2017 - 02:48pm

LABUAN: A senior officer of the Labuan Fisheries Department is being remanded for seven days in a corruption probe into deep-sea fishing activities involving foreigners.

The investigation is being conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for alleged soliciting for bribes amounting to RM22,000 since 2016.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu issued the remand order on the 48-year-old public servant from today until Nov 12.

Prosecuting officer Muhalis Moksan told Bernama the man was alleged to have not taken action against illegal fishing involving foreigners.

MACC Labuan director Abdulamin Abdullah, in a statement, said the man was arrested by the MACC at 2.15am at his house in Taman Perumahan Mutiara on Sunday to record his statement over the case.

The suspect, who was in an orange lock-up T-shirt, arrived at the Magistrate's Court, here, about 9am today, accompanied by MACC officers. — Bernama