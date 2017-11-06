SPM examination begins for 443,883 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2017 examination begins for 443, 883 candidates nationwide today with the first paper being Bahasa Melayu Kertas 1.

A total of 3,363 centres were opened for the examination, which will end on Dec 4.

Some of the candidates were seen doing last minute revision before entering the examination hall while a few parents were also around to offer some encouraging advice to their children.

Despite the floods, the examination in Penang goes on for 23,114 candidates at 159 centres, and in Kedah, for 34,672 candidates at 261 centres.

Yesterday, Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the ministry was closely monitoring the floods in the affected states and that the situation had not disrupted preparations for the examination.

Affected candidates were sent to their examination centres in vehicles provided by the police, Civil Defence Department and individuals.

Other candidates who are in similar predicament are advised to contact their school or the district education office.

Alternatively, the candidates may be allowed to sit for the examination at another school if their own has been inundated by flood.

Meanwhile, 45,303 candidates are sitting for the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) 2017 at 683 examination centres today and on Nov 7-9 and Nov 14. — Bernama