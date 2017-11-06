Talent Compact 4.0 advisory panel set up to future-proof workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: Talent Corp Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) has established Talent Compact 4.0, an independent advisory panel that will assist in the development of the National Future of Work Action Plan.

“With a National Future of Work Action Plan that identifies the opportunities and risks that will arise from Industry Revolution 4.0, we will be able to outline and specify the strategies and actions towards future-proofing our Malaysian workforce,” TalentCorp CEO Shareen Shariza Abdul Ghani told reporters at a press conference today.

She said the national agency’s priority is to ensure that the nation is able to smoothly transit into a workforce that is ready for the future of work.

Hence, she said the initiative will provide guidance and recommend strategies and interventions needed to ensure the nation’s talent ecosystem is sufficiently agile and ready to face future challenges and disruptions on work, workplace as well as workforce.

The panel, chaired by TalentCorp’s Board of Trustees Datuk Seri Idris Jala, comprises 10 panellists, which include Digi Telecommunications CEO Albern Murty, Siemens Malaysia president and CEO Datuk Prakash Chandran, CIMB group CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and Google Malaysia managing director Sajith Sivanandan.

With combined expertise and experiences of the panel, Idris said Talent Compact 4.0 will provide the government with strategic guidance and input to help steer the nation’s talent agenda in the right direction.

Idris said the initiative is timely, as having a future-ready workforce is critical towards ensuring Malaysia succeeds in the competitive marketplace of the future.

“With the Industrial Revolution 4.0, we know that work is going to change fundamentally in the future with the adaptation of technology, artificial intelligence and stuff like that,” he added, noting TalentCorp will launch the study by early next year.

In addition, Shareen said the Talent Compact 4.0 initiative complements the National Leaders’ Circle, an initiative introduced in Budget 2018 to create a talent pipeline of Malaysian leaders.