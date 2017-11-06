theSun launches flood relief fund

PETALING JAYA: theSun has launched a flood relief fund in the wake of the storm which wreaked havoc in the northern region, especially Penang, over the weekend.

Funds raised through this effort will be channelled to Mercy Malaysia for immediate on-site health and medical relief operations.

"We call on all Malaysians to donate generously in aid of the many people affected by the unprecedented level of flooding in the region, especially Penang," said theSun managing editor Freddie Ng.

"Let us put aside all our differences in responding to help our fellow Malaysians," he said, adding that only monetary donations will be accepted at this juncture.

Donations of RM50 and above will be entitled to a tax-exemption receipt from Mercy Malaysia, upon request.

"We are very grateful to theSun and its management for agreeing to partner with Mercy Malaysia to raise funds for this crisis response," said Mercy president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Perdaus.

"This is especially important as Mercy continues to respond to both acute emergencies and existing long-term programmes in different locations.

"Currently, we are still heavily engaged in the Rohingya crisis response in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh," he said.

"Therefore, it is critical that Mercy Malaysia has good and responsible partners like theSun which stands with us in these testing times," he added.

Ahmad Faizal said Mercy Malaysia had launched its emegency response mechanism as soon as the flood situation worsened and the Penang state government requested for assistance from federal agencies as well as civil society and aid organisations.

"We are working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency Malaysia and other related federal agencies as well as state authorities to better coordinate efforts.

"Our local chapter in Penang is already working on the ground and has been joined by a team from Kuala Lumpur," he added.