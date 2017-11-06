Umno Youth to help flood victims in Penang

REMBAU: Umno Youth has mobilised its machinery to help flood victims in Penang especially in Seberang Prai Utara, which is among the worst-hit areas.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said their machinery had been in place since yesterday to help the flood victims.

"I have contacted the Penang Umno Youth chief and our machinery have been in the field since yesterday.

"Other than helping to evacuate flood victims, they are also assisting to deliver aid to the victims involving all Umno Youth divisions in Penang," he told reporters after a 2017 National Farmers Wave programme in Kampung Gadong, Rembau here today.

Commenting further, Khairy said the Umno Youth machinery from other divisions would also be mobilised if necessary.

Today Penang is crippled after dozens of roads are closed and hundreds of houses in five districts in the state are inundated by flash floods after more than 15 hours of rain since yesterday.

The heavy rain and strong wind since 2pm yesterday which persisted until 5am today also felled hundreds of trees while several areas experienced landslides.

Earlier, Khairy, in his speech at the event, urged youths to grab the opportunity in the agriculture industry which had a high potential to generate income in the future.

He said among the programmes that could be utilised by these groups included the MyKampungMyFuture which the government has provided to encourage the involvement of young people in the agriculture industry.

"Let's not regard the industry as a sunset sector and has no future because the demand in the food industry will never ever shrink but will increase from time to time.

"We must not have the excuse that purportedly there is no job in the rural area and there is no opportunity when we actually already have an eco-system which helps to create job opportunities," he said. — Bernama