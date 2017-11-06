VW 'Sedanza' sales tour in Bkt Mertajam and Skudai

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be in Bukit Mertajam tomorrow and Johor later this month for the Volkswagen "Sedanza" sales tour.

Be sure to check out the sales tour at these locations: AEON Alma, Bukit Mertajam, from Nov 7 to Nov 12Penang; and Sutera Mall in Skudai from Nov 24 to Nov 26.

“There will be an array of cars on display from the Polo, Vento, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan and the new Beetle, as well as numerous Volkswagen models available for test drives. Visitors who test drive and book a Volkswagen during this Sales Tour will also receive an exclusive gift,” says VPCM.

“The Volkswagen Sedanza sales promotion has received overwhelming response and due to the high demand, the Jetta Comfortline is currently almost sold out. Those who have been eyeing the Jetta better hurry up!

“The sales promotion has also been updated with a new model addition – the Vento 1.2 now comes with an interest rate from as low as 0.28%."

More details of the Volkswagen Sedanza sales promotion are as follows (model, interest rate, maintenance and rebate, respectively):

- Vento 1.6: From 0.28%, five years free and RM10,000.

- Vento 1.2: From 0.28%, five years free and RM7,000.

- Jetta Comfortline: From 0.88%, five years free and RM10,000.

- Jetta Highline: RM8,000 rebate only.

- Passat 1.8: From 0.88%, five years free and RM15,000.

- Passat 2.0: From 0.88% and five years free maintenance only.