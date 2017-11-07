159 juveniles arrested under Sosma and Poca

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 03:31pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 05:38pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 159 juveniles have been arrested under two security laws that allowed for detention without trial, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said

Zahid, who is also a Home Minister, said from the total juvenile arrest, 142 were made under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

There remaining were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), he added.

"No children were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015," he said in a parliamentary written reply to Charles Santiago (DAP-Klang).

Zahid however did not provide the timeframe on the number of arrest.

Charles had asked on the number of juveniles detained by the authorities under Sosma, Poca and Pota.

He also queried why a 16-year-old teenager Ang Kian Kok were arrested under Poca.

Zahid said Ang was arrested under Poca on Sept 13 this year, but refused to divulge more details on the case.

"As the case is still under police investigation, the Home Ministry does not plan to reveal detailed information to avoid disrupting the ongoing investigations," he added.