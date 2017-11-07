5 die in Sungai Petani fire

SUNGAI PETANI: Five people died and one sustained serious injuries in a fire that razed four wooden houses at Kampung Sungai Gelugor, Taman Petani Jaya near here, early today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue senior assistant commissioner Abdul Razak Muda said 14 personnel led by an officer were at the scene within five minutes following a distress call at 4.11am.

"When they arrived, 90% of the houses had been destroyed, and we believe one of the victims is a child from the size of the body," he told reporters at the location.

As of 8am this morning the team and 41 volunteer firefighters were still at the scene to fully extinguish the fire, he said.

He said the identities of the victims were being ascertained and investigations on the estimated losses were ongoing. — Bernama