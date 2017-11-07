Actor, friends detained with ganja

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained an actor with his two friends on suspicion of possessing 5.97kg of ganja hidden in his car at Jalan Bukit Setiawangsa, here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said during the 1.30am incident, a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of Wangsa Maju had detained a Honda Jazz car believed to belong to the 25-year-old actor at a petrol station here.

"Further investigation found an aluminium can containing lumps of compressed and dried leaves believed to be ganja in a transparent plastic package and tools to smoke ganja which were concealed under the driver's seat.

"The actor with his friends aged 20 and 24 were detained and the urine test screening found all of them were positive of the drug THC (Tetra Hydrocannibol)," he said in a statement, here today.

Mazlan said the three suspects had no previous criminal record and the case was being investigated under Section 37A(1)(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama