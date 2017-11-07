Air Itam residents still reeling from disastrous floods

GEORGE TOWN: Residents at the highly populated area of Air Itam continue to reel from shock after the unexpected torrential rain and flash floods submerged parts of their homes for the first time in history here.

Many affected flood victims were still in a state of recovery after the muddy water began gushing into their houses just after midnight on Sunday.

The floods had prompted the victims to tirelessly clean up their homes from debris and mud while some residents also suffered major property damages.

Leow Seow Kok, 70, told theSun that he could not believe what had just transpired after staying in Air Itam since he was born.

He said Air Itam would not have experienced floods as it is adjacent to a hilly area as compared to the usual flood prone places in Jalan P. Ramlee and Sungai Pinang.

He said this was unbecoming.

He said waves of brownish water had gushed into his home and he was alerted by neighbours around 1am.

Subsequently, he woke up to discover that the water had submerged parts of his home while his belongings were also affected, adding that it is better to take precautionary steps from now on.

"Anything can happen now," he said of the possibility of more floods.

Mirroring his fate was Loh, a textile trader at the foot of the Kek Lok Si Temple, who thought it was a prank when he was informed by relatives that his place was flooded.

The senior citizen said that no such incident had occured before in Air Itam.

However, he pointed out that the geological pattern was different nowadays compared to previous decades.

"I am really speechless now," he said as he estimated his losses to be in the thousands.

The affected victims were still cleaning their premises two days after the floods.

Accessibility to the recreational Air Itam Dam was also closed temporarily for safety reasons pending further notice.

Policemen were seen guarding the access road near the Kek Lok Si temple to prevent motorists from using the hilly terrain.

Branches of trees were downed in the storm and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) workers were busy clearing up the mess.