Art021, West Bund fairs anchor Shanghai art week

DURING the second week in Nov, Shanghai will welcome art lovers for two major fairs plus a host of other events that will put the city's art and design scene in focus.

Anchoring Shanghai's art week is Art021, a contemporary art fair that is now in its fifth edition. From Nov 8 through 12 (public days are Nov. 10-12), the fair will welcome 102 galleries from 11 countries for an event intended to join "local resources with a global perspective".

In addition to the fair's main section, which is devoted to 21st-century art, the Beyond program will feature a series of public projects that will broaden the fair's reach. Details of that program are still to come.

Also serving as a focal point for Shanghai art week is West Bund Art & Design, held in the dynamic cultural district that gives the fair its name. In its fourth edition, the event runs Nov 10-12 and will feature 70 galleries in its main section. New this year, the Talent sector will present solo and group shows by emerging artists.

Like Art021, West Bund Art & Design includes a public component: the ArtReview Asia Xian Chang program (named for the Chinese words for "on the spot" or "at the site") will showcase cutting-edge works in public spaces both inside and outside the fair. While the full program has yet to be finalized, participating artists include Damien Hirst, Lynn Chadwick, Djordje Ozbolt and Ding Yi.

Visitors to the city will have plenty of other arts happenings to explore. Among them, at K11, Chinese-American artist Adrian Wong will present a multi-sensory installation titled "New Orient Garden" that examines the experience of living within megacities and their diaspora communities. Taking a cement tiger as its starting point, the installation includes imagery that makes reference to a classical Suzhou garden, Lingnan ink painting and a neon-lit Hong Kong landscape.

Meanwhile, the Rockbund Art Museum will showcase works by the four emerging artists shortlisted for this year's Hugo Boss Asia Art Award. — AFP Relaxnews