BN Youth to work on getting views, input for BN manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth will set up a special committee to get the views and input of young people as draft proposals for the BN manifesto at the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

Its chairman Khairy Jamaluddin said the committee to be led by BN Youth deputy chairman Khairul Azwan Harun, would gather the views of youths from BN component parties as well as the grassroots.

He said the views of young people were important because this group is among the segments which should be focused on to win GE14.

"The BN Youth has agreed to form the committee within one or two months' time. The committee will brainstorm on ideas which could fulfill the needs and aspirations of young voters.

"The proposals will then be tabled to the Prime Minister, who is also BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak," he told reporters after chairing the BN Youth exco meeting at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Meanwhile, Khairy, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister, said BN Youth was fully prepared to face the upcoming GE14 in helping BN achieve victory.

He said the preparations made in collaboration with BN component parties were being organised at the state and parliamentary constituency levels. — Bernama