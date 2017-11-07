- Local
BNM’s reserves rise to US$101.5b
Posted on 7 November 2017 - 07:24pm
Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 10:16pm
PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$101.5 billion (RM428.9 billion) as of Oct 31, 2017 compared with US$101.4 billion (RM428.7 billion) registered on Oct 13, 2017.
In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the short-term external debt.
It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$95 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3 billion).