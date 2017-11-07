Bursa M'sia ends higher

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 05:43pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 05:53pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at an intra-day high of 1,750.94, up 8.65 points, lifted by late buying interests in selected heavyweight stocks and firmer oil prices, dealers said.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.40 of-a-point better at 1,742.69 from Monday's close of 1,742.29 and moved within a wide range of between 1,742.44 and 1,750.94 throughout the day.

Market breadth, however, was negative as losers outpaced gainers 499 to 378, with 412 counters unchanged, 526 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume rose to 3.02 billion units worth RM2.66 billion from yesterday's volume of 3.0 billion shares worth RM2.08 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and PBBank were flat at RM9.25 and RM20.48, respectively, Tenaga rose two sen to RM14.84, Genting gained 48 sen to RM9.35, Genting Malaysia increased 25 sen to RM5.30, and PetGas added 54 sen to RM17.64.

Among active counters, ATTA-PR and Sumatec were flat at half-a-sen and 50 sen, respectively, Diversified Gateway eased 1.5 sen to 80 sen and BJCorp rose 2.5 sen to 37.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 28.21 points to 12,613.24 and the FBMT100 Index was 31.76 points higher at 12,251.25.

The FBM 70 erased 66.45 points to 15,485.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 9.71 points to 13,043.09 and the FBM Ace fell 38.86 points to 6,797.58.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 39.46 points better at 16,327.87, the Industrial Index edged up 15.97 points to 3,192.96, while the Plantation Index eased 57.67 points to 8,011.20.

The Main Market volume stood at 1.96 billion units worth RM2.50 billion compared with Monday's 1.69 billion units worth RM1.90 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 710.9 million shares worth RM125.98 million from 1.08 billion shares worth RM148.60 million yesterday.

Warrants volume rose to 336.79 million units worth RM34.18 million from Monday's 207.0 million units worth RM29.68 million.

Consumer products accounted for 98.07 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (451.98 million), construction (143.31 million), trade and services (822.66 million), technology (168.22 million), infrastructure (4.32 million), SPAC (53.27 million), finance (58.46 million), hotels (1.04 million), properties (126.72 million), plantations (21.97 million), mining (47,600), REITs (14.26 million), and closed/fund (0).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM167.94/g, up 40 sen at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama