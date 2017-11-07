Chong Sin Woon apologises to Penangites over insensitive remarks

PETALING JAYA: MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon (pix) has apologised to Penang flood victims for the insensitive remarks he had made during the MCA general assembly over on the weekend.

"I sincerely apologise to those especially the Penangnites who were hurt by my insensitive remarks.

"MCA's Crisis Relief Squad (CRSM), Penang MCA and Youthcare Movement Malaysia have been dispatched to help with the flood relief effort," Chong said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

In his speech during the party's AGM, Chong had poked fun at Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's alleged failure to handle the state's flood problems despite the latter's "deity-like" status.

"(Despite being) 'deity-like' … he is not as powerful as he claims to be in solving the flood problem.

"Therefore, don't fight the heavens, even if you're a deity," he said to applause and laughter from the delegates.

The posting which was accompanied with a video excerpt of his speech at the assembly had drawn some 208,000 views and 2,531 shares as well as strong criticisms from netizens.