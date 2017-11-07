Christian Lacroix teams up with artist Brian Kenny for 30th anniversary

THE fashion house created by French fashion designer Christian Lacroix is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Three decades of success which have seen it diversify into lifestyle collections, and homewares in particular. To mark this special occasion, Christian Lacroix has created a new fashion and lifestyle collection with the New York artist Brian Kenny will be available online later this month.

French fashion designer Christian Lacroix, who began his career at Hermès and Jean Patou, founded his own fashion house in 1987.

The extravagant embroidery and ornamentation of the Christian Lacroix collections were often inspired by the South of France, where the designer was born. They were a big hit with both the public and fashion magazines.

Gradually, the house diversified into accessories, tableware and home textiles. In 2005, the brand was sold to the American group Falic.

Sacha Walckhoff has been its creative director since 2010, managing to honor the house's heritage while adding his own style and a dose of modernity.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Christian Lacroix brand, Sacha Walckhoff teamed up with the multimedia artist Brian Kenny, who has a penchant for mixing up genres and vibrant colors. The result is a fashion and lifestyle collection with an arty vibe, with the emphasis on color and a variety of patterns.

The New York artist also reinterpreted some iconic scarf designs for this one-off collection.

This limited edition Christian Lacroix x Brian Kenny collaboration will include cushions, t-shirts, bandanas, tote-bags, phone covers and notebooks. It will be available online at the brand's new e-shop from mid-Nov. — AFP Relaxnews