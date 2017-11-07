Conduct ongoing internal audit to avoid misuse of organisational assets, funds (Updated)

CYBERJAYA: Internal audit should be conducted on an ongoing basis to avoid misuse of organisational assets and funds, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said department and divisional heads also needed to be firm and non-tolerance towards any employees or other parties involved with corruption in the execution of their duties regardless of their rank, position and status.

"Every action of corruption that occurs should also be reported to the top management and the authorities," he said when officiating at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) oath taking and signing ceremony here today.

Salleh said efforts to promote values of integrity and good governance needed to be implemented consistently beside not allowing any corrupt acts, whether directly or indirectly in the organisation.

This included all procedures involving suppliers, licensees, customers and stakeholders, he said.

Salleh said every employee in the organisation should also ensure full compliance with a code of ethics that had been developed to create a positive and conducive work culture environment.

Among the initiatives that could be implemented to form a continuous integrity culture, he said was to recognise and reward staff who demonstrated high integrity and ethics.

"The ministry and agencies are also urged to improve the complaint channel that is safe and accessible to all employees and others for the purpose of reporting acts of corruption with confidence, without any risk of stress or fear," he said.

Salleh said the strengthening of internal systems that support the fight against corruption can be made through development programmes and training for the management and employees to explain values, policies and procedures that would be used in corruption prevention.

For MCMC, he said the elements of positive value-based practices that are identified in the National Integrity Plan (PIN) such as honesty, sincerity, wisdom, fairness, transparency and gratitude, should be appreciated and practiced to ensure quality services to the community and the parties involved with the agency. — Bernama