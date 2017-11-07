Cops forced into opening fire after scuffle following accident

Posted on 6 November 2017 - 08:23pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 10:11am

One of the vehicles involved in the accident

KLANG: Two Taman Sri Andalas residents were attacked by a group of assailants following a minor accident on Sunday night.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said in the 9.45pm incident, an off-duty policeman attached to Selangor police contingent was forced to fire a shot in self-defense during the fracas.

"The incident was triggered following an accident involving a couple who crashed their car into the policeman's neighbour's car, which was parked in front of the policeman's house.

"The policeman, in his late 40's was alerted about the accident and went out to see what had happened.

"Suddenly 15 men approached the scene and started attacking the neighbour and the policeman," he said in a statement today.

Shamsul said a scuffle broke out following the arrival of the group of men. The situation forced the policeman to fire a warning shot and that made the assailants flee.

Following the incident, police arrested four men and a woman who are being remanded for seven days starting today.

Shamsul said police are still tracking the other suspects, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 and 307 of the Penal Code for illegal assembly and rioting using weapons.