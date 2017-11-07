Court to decide on balloon girl's case on Nov 27

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate Court was told that the act of dropping balloons at an event attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, in August 2015 was not listed in the event itinerary contained in the invitation letter sent via email to Bilqis Hijjas (pix).

Bilqis, 37, who gave her statement of defence in today's proceeding, said she disagreed that the act of dropping the balloons had caused a commotion at the opening of the 2015 DiverseCity programme: Kuala Lumpur International Arts Festival attended by the prime minister and his wife two years ago.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz whether her she agreed that the act of dropping the balloons was not listed in the event itinerary contained in the invitation letter, she disagreed.

Magistrate Mohd Faizal Ismail set Nov 27 to decide after the defence closed their case in the proceeding this morning.

On Sept 23, 2016, Bilqis, dubbed as the 'Balloon Girl', was charged with dropping seven yellow balloons from level five of a shopping centre at Jalan Bukit Bintang at 3.15pm, on Aug 31, 2015, during which Najib and Rosmah were watching a dance performance at the opening of the 2015 DiverseCity programme.

The charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 carries a maximum fine of up to RM100 upon conviction. — Bernama