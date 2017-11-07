Cuepacs wants govt to maintain public service pension scheme

SEREMBAN: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) wants the government to maintain the Public Service Pension Scheme for all civil servants.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda, said among the main reasons why pension scheme was still relevant was the fact that salaries of civil servants were relatively low compared to workers in the private sector and this had made it difficult for civil servants to have enough savings when they retire.

"The World Pension Forum also stated that not only must the pension be maintained but its value should be increased so that it can be sustainable and pensioners are able to cope with the rising cost of living."

Azih said this to reporters after attending a Briefing on Current Issues and Dialogue with the Negri Sembilan and Malacca Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) employees here today.

Also present was Malacca Fama director Muslim Manja. — Bernama