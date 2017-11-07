Doping: 'Smart testing' for athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar through the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) is using 'smart testing' to keep athletes in the country free of banned substances and drugs.

"Smart testing covers urine, blood, Athlete Biological Passport and steroid profiling tests. Athletes would be tested at least six times a year and obliged to provide information on their whereabouts to Adamas for ongoing monitoring.

"Adamas with the cooperation of ISN and MSN will also organise more awareness programmes for athletes and coaches by introducing the online E-Learning programme, ALPHA (Athlete Learning Programme About Health & Anti Doping)," he said during the Ministers' Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim (BN-Kuala Selangor) who asked about the ministry's mechanism to prevent doping among the country's athletes.

Khairy said Adamas would intensify its effort to reduce doping cases and continue the positive momentum where the number has decreased from 14 in 2016 to three as at Nov 6 this year.

He described Adamas' close cooperation with MSN, ISN, KPM and relevant bodies as the main force to ensure that its effort would have a comprehensive impact.

To a question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) on athletes being allowed to take banned substances during 'off-season', Khairy said they must apply for therapeutic use exemption (TUE) before using them.

"Take for example Datuk Lee Chong Wei's case in 2014, where he was found positive for a substance known as 'dexamethasone' and suspended for eight months. It is on the list of substances that could be taken during off season. But he was taking it during the competition and had not applied for TUE.

"We have a strict protocol and given reminders to athletes, coaches and sports association; in Chong Wei's case, the substance could be used during off season as it is not performance enhancing but more of a painkiller to reduce pain," he said.

Khairy said exposure and education must be given to the athletes not just on banned substances but also the process set by the World Anti-Doping Agency

.

He said the process and procedure on banned substance use must be clear and transparent, and application for permission to use any, must be submitted much earlier prior to the competitions including international level. — Bernama