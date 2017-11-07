Duchess of Cornwall meets representatives of Purple Lily

KUCHING: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, today met with representatives of Purple Lily, a non-governmental organisation committed to inspiring and empowering disadvantaged women and young girls by providing life skills training and financial education.

Her Royal Highness arrived at 4.23pm at the Old Court House here before proceeding for a discussion with the women empowerment group.

At the event, the visiting Duchess of Cornwall was briefed on Purple Lily's initiatives by Purple Lily president and facilitator, Suraya Bujang and Purple Lily founder and International Projects director Ginette Collin.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister's wife Datin Patinggi Juma'ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and British Deputy High Commissioner Paul Rennie.

Her Royal Highness also participated in a workshop on topics such as 'Know and Love Yourself' (Introduction to Reproductive Health and Sexual Awareness), which is part of Purple Lily's Girls Programme specifically designed for girls from ageds 14 to 19 years.

Suraya, when met after Camilla's visit, said Her Royal Highness expressed her happiness with Purple Lily's initiatives during the visit which lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.

"Her Royal Highness commended the effort carried out by Purple Lily and wanted it to be sustained. She wants the organisation to keep up the good work being carried out.

"While participating at the workshop with the teens, Her Royal Highness looked happy and she also reminded the 27 participants on how important it is to learn and be socially aware of sex education to adolescents," she said.

Previous visits by the British royal family here were by Princess Royal, Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh for a two-day study tour to Kuching, Sarawak in October 2016.

The visit of Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to Malaysia is part of their 11-day tour to Singapore, Malaysia and India from Oct 30 to Nov 9. — Bernama