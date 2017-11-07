EC mulls naming parties failing to send representatives to polling, counting centres

IPOH: The Election Commission (EC) may broadcast, including through the mass media, the names of political parties who failed to send representatives to polling and counting centres in the 14th General Election (GE14) to oversee the voting process.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said this was important to prevent undesirable issues, including unfounded allegations from the contesting parties.

"We want every party which contests in an area to send their representatives. If it is from 8am to 5pm maybe they can have shifts, so that they come and see the situation (the polling process).

"If any issue arises, they will be the ones to tell (the party) what happened, do not hide the truth for the party's political interest," he told reporters after a political party briefing for preparations ahead of GE14 here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hashim stressed that the EC was a body entrusted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to conduct an election, and it did not restrict any political party from contesting as long as it was in accordance with the law.

Earlier in his speech, Mohd Hashim said there were 18 million Malaysians aged 21 and above eligible to vote, however, only 14 million were registered as voters. — Bernama