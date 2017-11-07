Get set for 11.11 Shopee Super Sale

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the huge success of the recent 9.9 Mobile Shopping Day, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, will be kicking off the year-end season with the launch of 11.11 Shopee Super Sale from Nov 1 to 11.

Users can gear up for a series of super-sized offers including RM11 deals, free shipping, daily giveaways and many more. With the support of leading brands such as Petronas, Digi and Watsons, and official partners including Ambank, CIMB, Maybank, Public Bank and RHB, 11.11 Shopee Super Sale is slated to be this year-end's most sensational mega shopping event.

"9.9 Mobile Shopping Day was a big hit, where we had a more than three-fold increase in orders and five times increase in site traffic within 24 hours. The tremendous support from all our users has been very encouraging, and we are extremely excited to launch the 11.11 Shopee Super Sale. This time, we have more than 3,000 brands and preferred sellers offering super-sized discounts of up to 90% off, and more than 100,000 products on Shopee Lowest Price Guarantee," said Ian Ho, Shopee Regional Managing Director.

The recent Budget 2018 announcement has underlined e-commerce as a primary driver towards Malaysia becoming a fully developed digital economy, where it is expected to attract RM 700 million worth of investment and create 2,500 job opportunities. As the leading e-commerce platform in Malaysia with more than 150,000 sellers, Shopee is committed to supporting local SMEs and helping them build their e-commerce businesses via zero (0) commission, free shipping across Malaysia, as well as mega campaigns like 11.11 Shopee Super Sale to further boost their revenues.

"We are delighted to participate in this year's 11.11 Shopee Super Sale as one of Shopee's official partners. The end of the year usually marks a peak period for shopping activity, as people start purchasing new items in preparation for the new year, or for gifting purposes. It is heartening that Shopee is taking the lead to bring this trend online, and to initiate a campaign which provides a cost-saving, yet convenient and fuss-free way for shoppers to fulfill their festive shopping needs," said How Lih Ren, Digi's Head of iTelco.

Starting from Nov 1, Shopee users can look forward to a series of discounts across a wide range of products from popular categories, including 3 rounds of Shocking Sale happening daily, each featuring a collection of 50 best-selling products at shockingly low prices. The signature Spin to Win will also be making its comeback, with prizes worth up to RM300,000 to be won daily. The excitement will be taken up a few notches on 11.11 Shopee Super Sale event day, which will feature 24 hours of non-stop offers including Shocking RM11 deals, discounts off popular brands at Shopee Mall and many more. On top of that, over 100,000 products will be covered by Shopee Lowest Price Guarantee, in which if any buyer finds a lower price for the same item on another platform, Shopee will refund them 120% of the price difference.

"11.11 Shopee Super Sale is the perfect time to take advantage of the massive discounts to complete your festive shopping. We hope to have everyone join us in this year-end's most sensational mega shopping event," Ho added.

