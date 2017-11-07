Govt considering additional allocation for Penang flood mitigation projects

TASEK GELUGOR: A total of 13 flood mitigation projects worth RM1 billion have been identified by the federal government in an effort to overcome the floods in Penang.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the projects are a long-term measure to overcome the flood problem in the state.

"So far the federal government has allocated RM150 million and is willing to consider any additional allocation according to the needs to overcome flood issues in the future," he said during a press conference after visiting flood victims at a flood relief centre in Sekolah Agama Rakyat Nyiok Sebatang here.

Najib said he will call a meeting between the federal and state government to discuss how these projects can be implemented and executed.

The Prime Minister also praised the cooperation between the state and federal agencies who worked around the clock in helping the flood victims.

Earlier, Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor visited those who had been relocated to the school after their villages were hit by floods.

Also with him was Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and other Penang state assemblymen.

About 200 villagers in the area were relocated to the flood relief centre, one of 42 centres nationwide that saw more than 3000 victims displaced.

The flood dubbed the worst ever to hit Penang has claimed seven lives.