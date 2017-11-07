Haj fee remains at RM9,980

KUALA LUMPUR: Haj fees for Malaysian pilgrims next year will remain at RM9,980 even though the actual cost of the pilgrimage has increased by 15% to RM22,450 compared to RM19,550 this year.

Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said the haj subsidy of RM12,470, which is 56% of the cost of the pilgrimage, will be given to first-time haj pilgrims.

"Haj pilgrims need only pay RM9,980 which is 44% of the cost of the pilgrimage," he said in a statement today.

He said TH is expected to bear the haj subsidy amounting to almost RM400 million, which is its largest corporate social responsibility.

The statement also said the haj fees were the lowest in Southeast Asia, and covered facilities and services provided free to the pilgrims.

The statement also said TH had upgraded its health, counselling, guidance and financial services to the pilgrims in the Holy Land and here without any extra charge.

Beginning yesterday, TH has started sending out offer letters to potential pilgrims to perform their pilgrimages next year. — Bernama