Heart-healthy innovation

REGENCY Specialist Hospital, otherwise known as Regency, recently collaborated with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Pasir Gudang and University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in organising an activity-based event called the “Regency World Heart Day 2017 – Pedal Quest 3.0 & Fun Run.”

RUN, CYCLE, GET ACTIVE

Over 1,000 cyclists and runners participated in the event, which was held in conjunction with World Heart Day. Sources from Regency said that the event serves as a platform to create awareness on heart-healthy living choices.

The event encouraged participants to move and get active. The fun-filled and exciting agenda entailed activities that involved the whole family. These included:

► fitness exercise;

► a blood donation drive;

► a health exhibition;

► basic health screening; and

► wellness consultation.

THERAPY FOR HEART AND LUNG

Regency also launched its Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Therapy treatment, said to be the first private hospital in the southern region of Malaysia to provide this therapy. Present to officiate the launch was Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim and head of social department Suhaili Abdul Hamid.

Regency Specialist Hospital cardiothoracic surgeon Dr James Wong said the application of ECMO Therapy helps to treat acute and reversible heart and lung disease.

SOUTHERN BENEFIT

“ECMO enables heart and lung to rest and slowly recover while ‘buying time’ for the team to plan the follow-up treatment strategy. We hope to provide affordable and timely ECMO services to benefit patients in the southern region of Malaysia who used to seek ECMO in either KL or Singapore,” Wong said.

Regency CEO Gan Boon San shared his view saying that the new therapy is a technology advancement that will enhance treatment of heart and lung diseases. “Furthermore, the hospital’s mission is to provide comprehensive specialist healthcare services to the public, which include diagnostic, radiology and clinical laboratory services,” Gan said.

HEART FACT

According to experts, at least 80%of premature deaths due to heart disease and stroke can be avoided if one follows a healthy diet, exercises regularly and avoids smoking.