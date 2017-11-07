Jong-Nam trial disrupted after court not furnished with relevant documents

SHAH ALAM: The cross-examination in the famous North Korean Kim Jong-Nam murder trial here was disrupted because the court was not provided with the relevant investigation papers.

High Court Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin ordered the lead investigating officer ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz to supply the court with the flight passenger manifest of three of the four North Korean suspects named on Monday.

According to Wan Azirul, three of the four, who are still at large, have flown to Jakarta from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13, the same day Jong-Nam was murdered.

"The trial would not be able to proceed without all the relevant documents in the investigation papers. Please provide the court with the documents," Azmi said.

Wan Azirul had said that four suspects — Hong Song Hac, 34, was known as Mr Chang; Ri Ji Hyon, 33, was known as Mr Y; Ri Jae Nam, 57, was called Hanamori; and O Jong Gil was known as James — had fled Malaysia after the murder.

During cross-examination, he had trouble responding to lead defence counsel Gooi Soon Seng in relation to obtaining the real identities of the four suspects.

He told the court that he had identified the images of the four suspects on Feb 14, when he checked through the CCTV footage at the airport.

However, Wan Azirul said that he had only identified the four with the pseudonyms and had only obtained their real names from the Bukit Aman Special Branch on Feb 17 and 18.

Gooi said there was no way Wan Azirul could not have known the real identities of the four North Koreans because he could have checked the flight passenger manifesto or checked with the airport immigration.

"I don't agree to that," Wan Azirul said.

Earlier before lunch break, the court had to stand-down for a few minutes because Wan Azirul, who has been testifying for several days now, did not bring his Investigation Diary (ID) today.

Azmi had ordered him to head to his office in Sepang and bring his ID for the afternoon session at 2.30pm.

"Please bring your ID for the afternoon session. We will not resume the trial until he arrives," he said before adjourning for lunch.

"The diary is very important, you must bring it to court. You do know that you will be taking the witness stand to testify today, right?" he questioned.

"Yes," Wan Azirul replied.

"You know that if you cannot remember details, you could refer to your diary when testifying, right?" Gooi said.

"Yes," Wan Azirul replied, and agreed to bring his ID for the afternoon session.

The trial continues today with Wan Azirul expected to produce the flight passenger manifest to both the defence and prosecution.

Two women — Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, were charged on Oct 2 for the murder of Jong-Nam on Feb 13 at KLIA.

Escorted by tight security, Doan and Siti were seen covering their heads with scarfs in court.