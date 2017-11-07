Kedah flood victims down to 982

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 12:35pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 01:04pm

ALOR STAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah as at 8am stands at 982, compared to 2,337 last night.

State Civil Defence director Lt Col (CD) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin said the number might go down further as the weather improves, enabling the residents to return to their homes.

All 271 families are being sheltered at 15 evacuation centres in Kuala Muda, Yan, Kulim, Baling, Bandar Baharu and Pendang.

In Kuala Muda, nine centres are still operating, at Dewan Kampung Bukit Belah Batu Dua (nine people), Dewan Taman Bedong Jaya (15) and Taman Malinja surau (15).

Other centres are Kampung Jawa surau (10), Dewan Kampung Bujang (86), Dewan Kampung Sungai Pial (174), Kampung Jilid 4/5 surau (61), Dewan Taman Setia Budi (61) and Kampung Lebai Ali surau (nine).

In Kulim, two centres are opened, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merbau Pulas (121) and Teluk Bina surau (42).

One centre is operating in Yan, at Kampung Kepala Bukit surau (79); one in Baling, at Masjid Kuala Bakong (114); one in Pendang, at Dewan Seminar (156); and one at SK Selama in Bandar Baharu (30).

To date, 29 centres have been closed. — Bernama