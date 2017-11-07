MACC calls Datuk Peter Anthony to Putrajaya

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony has been instructed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be present at its headquarters in Putrajaya at 8.30am tomorrow.

The politician arrived at the Sabah MACC office here around 9.30am today after being called to assist in an investigation.

"This morning I was called by Sabah MACC to assist in an investigation but not told what it was about. Then I was informed by an officer that I have to go to the MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow," he told while waiting for reporters after being inside the agency's office for about half an hour.

Peter said he did not know why he was being summoned to MACC headquarters.

On Oct 13, he was released on RM50,000 bail after the expiry of his five-day remand to assist MACC in its investigation into alleged misappropriation of rural development funds for Sabah. — Bernama