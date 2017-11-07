Ministry sends post-flood, clean-up aid to Penang

PUTRAJAYA: The Penang Government has requested the Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for assistance to facilitate post-flood, clean-up works in the state.

Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the Penang chief minister had called him this morning to discuss the forms of assistance which could be channelled by the ministry.

"Cleaning up in the aftermath is a massive task ... despite our political differences, I am with Lim (Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng) to help resolve problems faced by the people so we have to put aside politics," he told the media after attending the KPKT Innovation Day Celebrations here today.

"The chief minister has requested for help to clear uprooted trees in the streets as well as backhoe and lorries from the Fire and Rescue Department," he said.

Noh said as Penang did not sign the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, the management of solid waste was under the state government.

"Nevertheless, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation has contacted Environment Idaman (E-Idaman) to send 40 workers and equipment to help out in Seberang Perai Utara."

He said about 1,000 Fire and Rescue Department personnel in the state had been assigned, according to zones to assist flood victims, with 30 more personnel and equipment from nearby Perak's fire stations.

In this regard, he called on all state governments to consider Plan Malaysia established by the Town and Country Planning Department for each development project in the respective states.

He said the call by the department should be heeded to avoid untoward incidents such as landslide at a construction site in Tanjong Bungah, Penang recently.

"All state governments should take into consideration the technical views of the department on proper drainage system and drain management to mitigate the effects of disasters such as floods," he added. — Bernama