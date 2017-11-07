Most baby dumping cases involve Malays, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: There are more baby dumping cases involving the Malays than the other races, Women Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azizah said a total of 174 baby dumping cases were reported since 2016 until June this year.

She added Selangor topped the list as the state with the most baby dumping cases reported in 2016 with 23 cases, followed by Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

"It is hard to identify the race when it comes to baby dumping case. In most cases, the parents of the babies are not known. But based on what has been provided by the police to us, it seems most of the baby found are Malays.

"We do not know how the police come to the result but this is the information that we get," she said. during the question time.

She was responding to an additional question from Che Rosli Che Mat (PAS-Hulu Langat) who asked whether baby dumping cases mostly involved Malays.